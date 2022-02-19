Left Menu

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 19-02-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 15:53 IST
Man injured in celebratory firing
A man was allegedly injured in celebratory firing in Sultanpur village here, police said on Saturday.

Surya Pratap Singh, a resident of Chang village in Haryana’s Bhiwani district, filed a complaint with the police stating that he was attending a function of his friend in Sultanpur when a man fired his gun and injured him, they said.

The incident took place when a ‘teeka' ceremony was being held at uhan farm on Friday night, police said.

Police reached the spot after learning about the firing incident and rushed the injured man to a hospital, they said.

An FIR has been registered against an unidentified accused under section 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act at Farrukhnagar police station, police said.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the venue of the event, they said.

“A case has been registered and we have sought the CCTV footage of the incident. The accused will be nabbed soon,” said Sunil Beniwal, Station House Officer of Farrukhnagar police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

