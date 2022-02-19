Left Menu

CM Channi, Sidhu Moosewala booked for violating poll code

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-02-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 16:01 IST
CM Channi, Sidhu Moosewala booked for violating poll code
Punkjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Congress candidate Sidhu Moosewala from Mansa seat have been booked for violating the model code of conduct.

They were found campaigning in Mansa after the 6 pm electioneering deadline on Friday, the last day for campaigning, an FIR lodged against them said.

The case was lodged on a complaint by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Vijay Singla from Mansa.

CM Channi on Friday had gone to Mansa to campaign for Moosewala.

They have been booked under section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC, the FIR revealed.

The case has been registered at Mansa police station City-1.

Polling for 117 assembly seats is scheduled to be held on February 20 while counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022