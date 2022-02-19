Russia begins strategic nuclear exercises overseen by Putin - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-02-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 16:01 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Saturday ordered the start of strategic nuclear exercises involving launches of ballistic missiles, the RIA news agency cited the Kremlin as saying.
"Yes," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying when asked if the drills had begun.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Dmitry Peskov
- Kremlin
- Russia
Advertisement