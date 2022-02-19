Left Menu

NIA conduct searches in J&K, Rajasthan in terror conspiracy case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2022 16:37 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 16:25 IST
NIA conduct searches in J&K, Rajasthan in terror conspiracy case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan in connection with a terrorism conspiracy case, its spokesperson said.

Twenty-eight accused have been arrested in the case so far, the spokesperson said.

The NIA said the searches were conducted at eight locations in Sopore, Kupwara, Shopian, Rajouri, Budgam and Ganderbal of Jammu and Kashmir and Jodhpur district of Rajasthan.

''During the searches conducted today, various incriminating documents, digital devices, SIM cards and digital storage devices have been seized,'' the spokesperson said.

The case relates to planning and conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir and other major cities, including New Delhi, by cadres of the proscribed terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Al Badr and their affiliates such as The Resistance Front (TRF) and People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF), the spokesperson said.

The NIA said further investigation in the case is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

