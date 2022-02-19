Woman found dead in friend's house in north Delhi's Burari

A 24-year-old woman was found dead inside the house of her friend in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Saturday. The incident was reported Friday when police received a call at 7.56 pm informing it that a woman has been killed in B-Block of Burari's Kaushik Enclave, they said. Police rushed to the spot where caller Priyanka Bisht said that when she reached her home in the evening, she found her friend Priyanka Saha lying on the floor of her bedroom, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Saha's mother said her daughter had received a call on Friday afternoon from Aman Bisht, Priyanka Bisht's husband, police said. After the call, Saha told her mother that she was going to Aman's home as he wanted to buy saree for his wife and needed her help, police said. Saha went to Aman's house, and in the evening, her friend Priyanka saw her body inside the bedroom and informed police. As of now, it seems like she was strangulated, however, the post-mortem report will ascertain the exact cause of death, police said. Saha was a graduate and was due to get married next month, police said. A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Burari Police Station and an investigation is underway, the DCP said.

Aman is absconding and teams have been formed to nab him, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)