Left Menu

Ravidas Jayanti: Variety show organiser booked for displaying obscene act, violating Covid norms

A variety show organiser was booked for allegedly displaying obscene dance acts, and violating Covid norms during a fair on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti, officials said Saturday.Police said a case was registered against Sonu Kumar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and various Epidemic Diseases Act 2020 and the Disaster Management Act 2005.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar/Dehradun | Updated: 19-02-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 16:36 IST
Ravidas Jayanti: Variety show organiser booked for displaying obscene act, violating Covid norms
  • Country:
  • India

A variety show organiser was booked for allegedly displaying obscene dance acts, and violating Covid norms during a fair on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti, officials said Saturday.

Police said a case was registered against Sonu Kumar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and various Epidemic Diseases Act 2020 and the Disaster Management Act 2005. The alleged violations took place Friday at the Baseda village under Chapar police station in the district, they said. The alleged obscene variety show was displayed during the six-day fair organised on the occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti.

The police intervened after a video of the act surfaced online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand
4
ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022