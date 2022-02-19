Ravidas Jayanti: Variety show organiser booked for displaying obscene act, violating Covid norms

A variety show organiser was booked for allegedly displaying obscene dance acts, and violating Covid norms during a fair on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti, officials said Saturday.

Police said a case was registered against Sonu Kumar under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and various Epidemic Diseases Act 2020 and the Disaster Management Act 2005. The alleged violations took place Friday at the Baseda village under Chapar police station in the district, they said. The alleged obscene variety show was displayed during the six-day fair organised on the occasion of Sant Ravidas Jayanti.

The police intervened after a video of the act surfaced online.

