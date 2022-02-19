Lithuanian foreign minister calls for stronger Baltic defence
Lithuania's foreign minister called on Saturday for a stronger military defence of the Baltic states as well as Poland amid fears in the region of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"We have to be serious not about deterrence but about defence, we have to be ready to defend Baltic states and Poland," Gabrielius Landsbergis told a joint news conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Vilnius.
