Lithuanian foreign minister calls for stronger Baltic defence

Lithuania's foreign minister called on Saturday for a stronger military defence of the Baltic states as well as Poland amid fears in the region of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"We have to be serious not about deterrence but about defence, we have to be ready to defend Baltic states and Poland," Gabrielius Landsbergis told a joint news conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Vilnius.

