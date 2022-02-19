Left Menu

Lithuanian foreign minister calls for stronger Baltic defence

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 19-02-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 16:42 IST
Lithuanian foreign minister calls for stronger Baltic defence
Gabrielius Landsbergis Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Lithuania's foreign minister called on Saturday for a stronger military defence of the Baltic states as well as Poland amid fears in the region of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"We have to be serious not about deterrence but about defence, we have to be ready to defend Baltic states and Poland," Gabrielius Landsbergis told a joint news conference with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in Vilnius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

