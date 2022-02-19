Left Menu

Moscow opens investigation after reports Ukrainian shell exploded in Russia

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-02-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 16:57 IST
Moscow opens investigation after reports Ukrainian shell exploded in Russia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's Investigative Committee opened an investigation on Saturday into Russian media reports that a Ukrainian shell exploded in Russia's region of Rostov about 1 km from the border, the law enforcement agency said on its website.

Reports of the incident were carried earlier by Russia's RIA and TASS news agency who cited an unnamed law enforcement source.

