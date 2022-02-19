Woman found hanging 10 days after marriage in Kerala
19-02-2022
A newly married woman was found hanging at her marital house in Balussery in this district on Saturday, police said.
Theja (18) was a native of nearby Koduvally.
The tragic incident occurred 10 days after she got hitched to Junu Krishnan at a registrar office, despite opposition from her parents, they said.
''Prima facia it seems to be a case of suicide.. investigation is going on...the reason is yet to be ascertained,'' a police officer said.
The 22-year-old husband of Theja is a daily wage earner, he added.
