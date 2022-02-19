'Dhoom'-inspired thieves nabbed near Old Delhi Railway Station

Two men who used to commit snatching and robbery on high-end racing bikes were arrested during a picket checking in north Delhi, along with a firearm, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Arjun (25), a resident of Nabi Karim, and Bharat (22), a resident of Kishanganj, they said. They were living in a rented room in Shastri Nagar's Kashmere Bagh area, away from their family, to evade their arrest, police said. The arrests came on Friday, when during a routine checking of vehicles near Old Delhi Railway Station, police noticed two men on a scooty around 6.15 pm coming from Chhatta Rail side. When the two men saw the police barrier, they tried to flee taking a U-turn, but were nabbed, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. During interrogation, the accused revealed that they were inspired by Bollywood movie 'Dhoom' and confessed to committing many robberies and snatching in the areas of north, northwest, central, and outer districts using their own racing motorcycles, police said. One country-made pistol, two live cartridges, 10 expensive mobile phones, and two racing motorcycles, used in committing crime and getting away from the scene, were recovered from their possession, police said. Arjun was previously involved in seven, and Bharat in nine criminal cases, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)