China foreign minister say Minsk Agreement 'only way out' on Ukraine

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday called the Minsk Agreement the "only way out" for resolving the Ukraine situation, and said Ukraine should not be a frontline for competition among major powers.

Speaking to a security conference via videolink, Wang said all parties should sit down to have in-depth discussion, and come up with a road map and timetable for implementation of the Minsk Agreement.

The sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of any country should be respected and safeguarded, Wang said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)