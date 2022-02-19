Left Menu

Ukraine won't respond to provocations, Zelenskiy says

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 19-02-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 17:35 IST
Volodymyr Zelenskiy Image Credit: Twitter (@ZelenskyyUa)
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday said Ukraine would not respond to provocations in the eastern Donbass region and would strive to establish peace through diplomacy.

Zelenskiy flew to Germany to attend a security conference as his country is bracing for a possible military attack from Russia, which has massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. Russia denies plans to attack.

"We do not respond to provocations and strive to establish peace exclusively through diplomacy," Zelenskiy wrote on his Instagram.

