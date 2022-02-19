Left Menu

UK says Western inaction on Ukraine would send dangerous message for Taiwan

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that if Western nations fail to live up to their promises to support Ukraine's independence, that would have damaging consequences worldwide, including for Taiwan. "Every time that Western ministers have visited Kiev, we have assured the people of Ukraine and their leaders that we stand four-square behind their sovereignty and independence," Johnson told a security conference in Munich. "If Ukraine is endangered, the shock will echo around the world.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-02-2022 18:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 17:57 IST
UK says Western inaction on Ukraine would send dangerous message for Taiwan
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that if Western nations fail to live up to their promises to support Ukraine's independence, that would have damaging consequences worldwide, including for Taiwan.

"Every time that Western ministers have visited Kiev, we have assured the people of Ukraine and their leaders that we stand four-square behind their sovereignty and independence," Johnson told a security conference in Munich.

"If Ukraine is endangered, the shock will echo around the world. And those echoes will be heard in east Asia, will be heard in Taiwan," he added. "People would draw the conclusion that aggression pays, and that might is right."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

 Global
4
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022