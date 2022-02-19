Left Menu

Teen girl's decomposed body found inside Delhi shop

The body of a 14-year-old girl was found inside a shop in the Narela area of the outer North District of Delhi on Saturday, police said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 18:14 IST
Teen girl's decomposed body found inside Delhi shop
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The body of a 14-year-old girl was found inside a shop in the Narela area of the outer North District of Delhi on Saturday, police said. As per the police, the body was found in a decomposed condition and according to preliminary investigation the teenager was strangled.

The police also informed that the girl's parents had filed a missing report at Narela Police Station (PS) on Tuesday. The Police stated that they have registered a case of murder.

Police have also informed that the suspect has been identified and said, " The accused will be arrested soon." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

