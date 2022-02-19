World News Roundup: Tunisia's powerful labour union re-elects leader; Russia makes demands that it knows NATO cannot fulfill, Stoltenberg says and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Tunisia's powerful labour union re-elects leader

Tunisia's powerful UGTT labour union on Saturday re-elected Noureddine Taboubi as its leader as it approaches a critical national turning point in which it may play a pivotal role. Taboubi, who has been UGTT leader for five years, has taken a cautious stance during the turbulent months since President Kais Saied seized executive powers in a move his foes call a coup.

Russia makes demands that it knows NATO cannot fulfill, Stoltenberg says

Moscow is confronting NATO with demands it knows the alliance cannot meet, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday. "The danger is now the combination of this massive military build-up with the very threatening rhetoric, putting forward demands they know we cannot meet and say: If we don't meet them, there will be military consequences," Stoltenberg told the Munich Security Conference.

Analysis-China would back Russia, diplomatically, if it moved on Ukraine

China would back Russia diplomatically and perhaps economically if it invades Ukraine, worsening Beijing's already strained relations with the West, but would stop short of providing military support, experts said. U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Russia's Vladimir Putin had decided to invade Ukraine within days, a claim Russia denies.

China's foreign minister says U.N. human rights chief can visit Xinjiang

U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet can visit Xinjiang, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Saturday, but China does not welcome any investigation based on the presumption of guilt. Bachelet has long sought access to the western Chinese region to investigate accusations of abuse against ethnic Uyghurs. The issue has strained ties between Beijing and the West, sparking accusations of genocide from Washington and a U.S.-led diplomatic boycott by some countries of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Putin launches nuclear drills as U.S. says Russia poised to invade Ukraine

Russia's President Vladimir Putin launched exercises by strategic nuclear missile forces on Saturday and Washington said Russian troops massed near Ukraine's border were "poised to strike". As Western nations fear the start of one the worst conflicts since the Cold War, U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russian forces were beginning to "uncoil and move closer" to the border with its former Soviet neighbour.

At least seven people killed by blast in central Somalia

At least seven people were killed in the central Somali town of Beledweyne on Saturday after a suicide bomber blew themselves up in a restaurant packed with local officials and politicians, witnesses said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack but the al Shabaab militant group, which frequently attacks government targets and civilians, has unleashed two attacks in the past two weeks.

'We saw death in front of us': Passengers recount Greece-Italy ferry fire ordeal

Shocked and sleep-deprived, passengers rescued from a Greece-Italy ferry that caught fire off the island of Corfu said on Saturday they felt relieved to be alive, though some feared for their livelihoods after losing trucks and cargos. More than 24 hours since the fire broke out early on Friday, rescue teams were still searching for 12 missing people, some of them trapped in the ship, as firefighters struggled to tame the flames on the vessel a few miles off Corfu's coast.

Canadian police push to restore normality to the capital

Canadian police on Saturday worked to restore normality to the capital after trucks and demonstrators occupied the downtown core of Ottawa for more than three weeks to protest against pandemic restrictions. The push to clear the city began on Friday and continued into the night.

More than 200,000 British homes still without power after Storm Eunice

More than 200,000 British homes were still without power early on Saturday, after Storm Eunice knocked over 1 million households off the grid on Friday, a body representing electricity networks said. The fierce Atlantic storm brought record winds of up to 122 miles per hour (196 kph) to Britain, killing three people and causing widespread disruption. At least six more deaths were reported in Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands.

Ukraine won't respond to provocations, Zelenskiy says

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday said Ukraine would not respond to provocations in the eastern Donbass region and would strive to establish peace through diplomacy. Zelenskiy flew to Germany to attend a security conference as his country is bracing for a possible military attack from Russia, which has massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. Russia denies plans to attack.

