Ukraine and US will spare no diplomatic effort to protect Ukraine, Kuleba says

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine and the United States would spare no diplomatic effort to protect Ukraine, after Kuleba met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. Kuleba flew to Germany as his country is bracing for a possible military attack from Russia, which has massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. Ukrainian and American diplomacy will spare no effort to protect Ukraine.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2022 18:41 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 18:41 IST
Ukraine and US will spare no diplomatic effort to protect Ukraine, Kuleba says

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine and the United States would spare no diplomatic effort to protect Ukraine, after Kuleba met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

Kuleba flew to Germany as his country is bracing for a possible military attack from Russia, which has massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. Russia denies plans to attack.

"Grateful to @SecBlinken for sharing additional data and assessments on Russia's aggressive plans," Kuleba tweeted. "Ukraine is now even better prepared for any further scenarios. Ukrainian and American diplomacy will spare no effort to protect Ukraine. The U.S. stands by Ukraine resolutely."

