Ukrainian separatist comments suggest false flag scenario underway - Baerbock
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-02-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 18:52 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday comments by Ukrainian separatists in the past 24 hours appeared to follow the false flag script many people had predicted, warning that this must not become a justification for war.
Ukraine did not do anything to justify the evacuations ordered in separatist areas, Baerbock said.
