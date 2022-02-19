Lineman electrocuted in Ghaziabad

A lineman was electrocuted in a village here while repairing a fault in an 11,000 kilowatt power cable, police said on Saturday.

Lineman Salim (40) of Kherajpur village was charred to death on a pole in Manduli village of Muradnagar on Thursday evening, Superintendent of Police (rural) Iraj Raja said.

Family members of the victim later blocked traffic on the Eastern Peripheral highway, demanding strict action against those responsible for switching on the line during a shutdown.

The blockade was lifted after police assured strict action against those responsible and a declaration of ex gratia payment of Rs 11 lakh to the kin of the deceased, SP Raja said.

