Lavrov tells France ignoring Russian demands is bad for stability

Sergei Lavrov, Russia's veteran foreign minister, told France's Jean-Yves Le Drian that all countries should comply with their commitments to ensure the principle of "equal and indivisible security", the ministry said. "Ignoring Russia's legitimate rights in this area adversely affects the stability not only on the European continent, but also in the world," it said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 18:54 IST
"Ignoring Russia's legitimate rights in this area adversely affects the stability not only on the European continent, but also in the world," it said in a statement. For his part, Le Drian said that dialogue was still possible, and that France was committed to work for it, but it was up to Russia to make that choice.

"Today, Russia's actions and words are out of step," Le Drian's ministry said in a statement.

