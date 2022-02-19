Scholz's dismissal of alleged genocide in Donbass 'unacceptable,' Russia says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-02-2022 19:25 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's dismissal of Moscow's assertion of genocide in the east Ukraine region of Donbass held by pro-Russia rebels is "unacceptable," Interfax newsagency reported on Saturday, citing the foreign ministry.
"This is not for German leaders to make a joke of genocide issues," the Russian foreign ministry said, according to Interfax.
Earlier on Saturday, Scholz said Russian President Vladimir Putin's assertion that Ukraine was committing genocide in the Donbass region was ridiculous.
