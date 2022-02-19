Left Menu

Scholz's dismissal of alleged genocide in Donbass 'unacceptable,' Russia says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-02-2022 19:25 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 19:25 IST
  • Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's dismissal of Moscow's assertion of genocide in the east Ukraine region of Donbass held by pro-Russia rebels is "unacceptable," Interfax newsagency reported on Saturday, citing the foreign ministry.

"This is not for German leaders to make a joke of genocide issues," the Russian foreign ministry said, according to Interfax.

Earlier on Saturday, Scholz said Russian President Vladimir Putin's assertion that Ukraine was committing genocide in the Donbass region was ridiculous.

