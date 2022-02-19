Left Menu

Send fighter jets to the Baltics to defend their airspace, Estonia tells U.S.

Estonia has asked the United States to send fighter jets to the Baltic states to defend their skies, amid worries that Russia could be poised for an attack on Ukraine that would lead to an confrontation with the Baltic region, the country's defence minister said on Saturday. "There is a possibility that, if Ukraine, falls down, the Baltic states would be next," Estonian minister Kalle Laanet told Reuters in an interview after meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 19:30 IST
Send fighter jets to the Baltics to defend their airspace, Estonia tells U.S.

Estonia has asked the United States to send fighter jets to the Baltic states to defend their skies, amid worries that Russia could be poised for an attack on Ukraine that would lead to an confrontation with the Baltic region, the country's defence minister said on Saturday.

"There is a possibility that, if Ukraine, falls down, the Baltic states would be next," Estonian minister Kalle Laanet told Reuters in an interview after meeting with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. The three Baltic States of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia, were once ruled from Moscow but are now part of NATO and the European Union. They do not operate their own fighter aircraft.

NATO allies have kept several jets in the region on a rotating air policing mission since 2004. "They are patrolling airspace, but have no right to attack or protect," Laanet said, referring to the mission.

"But we have to talk about air defence, that means that, in our area, more fighters," he added. "We need to fill our lack of capabilities." Austin vowed Washington would stand with its Baltic allies but declined to be drawn on whether he would answer their calls for additional troops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

 Global
4
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022