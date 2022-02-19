Russia says shell hit building near Ukraine border - TASS
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-02-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 19:37 IST
Local authorities in southwest Russia said on Saturday that a shell hit a village house near the Ukrainian border, damaging its roof but hurting no one, the TASS news agency reported.
Ukraine flatly denied two earlier reports that its shells had landed on Russian territory near the border as fake news, saying that Ukrainian government forces were not firing and had no interest in escalating already-high tensions.
