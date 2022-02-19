Left Menu

Former police officer gets life term for killing wife, brother-in-law in J-K

In his nine-page order, the principal sessions judge said Gafoor, a resident of Jhora-Thatri village of Doda, is punished for offence under Section 302 murder of the Ranbir Penal Code and sentenced to life imprisonment.

A local court on Saturday sentenced a former special police officer (SPO) to life imprisonment for killing his wife and brother-in-law in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district over a decade ago. Principal Sessions Judge, Ramban, Haq Nawaz Zargar also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the convict Abdul Gafoor, who caused his appearance through video conference from district jail, Udhampur, where he is currently lodged. Gafoor had shot dead his wife Rehmata Begum and brother-in-law Farooq Ahmad Malik using his AK-47 rifle in Mitra village of Ramban on May 10, 2011. He was subsequently arrested on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway while he was trying to flee. In his nine-page order, the principal sessions judge said Gafoor, a resident of Jhora-Thatri village of Doda, is punished for offence under Section 302 (murder) of the Ranbir Penal Code and sentenced to life imprisonment. “He shall also undergo concurrent sentence of life imprisonment for offence under section 7/27 I A Act. Both sentences shall run concurrently,” the order read. Of the Rs 1 lakh fine imposed on Gafoor, Rs 50,000 shall be paid as compensation to his children with Rehmata Begum and the rest shall be forfeited in favour of the State, it said.

