Punjab in command vs Himachal Pradesh

Punjab bowlers complemented superb show by batters to put their team in the driver's seat against Himachal Pradesh in their group F Ranji Trophy fixture at the Kotla Stadium here on Saturday.

Mayank Markande grabbed 2/51, while Baltej Singh and Arshdeep Singh bagged one each to reduce Himachal Pradesh to 151/5 in their second essay, still needing 21 runs to overcome their first innings deficit.

Earlier, resuming on 394/3, Punjab put up a strong show lower down the order to notch 526 in their first innings.

Overnight 62, Mandeep Singh stitched a fine 71-run stand with Sanvir Singh (48) for the sixth wicket before getting out for 84.

Punjab also got significant contributions from Ashwini Kumar (22 not out from 38 balls) and lastman Arshdeep Singh (26 from 27 balls) to go past the 500-run mark and extend their lead to 172 runs.

Brief Scores At Arun Jaitley Stadium, Kotla: Himachal Pradesh 354 and 151/5; 49.5 overs (Nikhil Gangta 42, Akash Vasisht 36 batting). Punjab 526; 113 overs (Prabhismaran Singh 123, Mandeep Singh 84, Sanvir Singh 48, Gurkeerat Singh Mann 46; Arpit Gupta 4/111).

Palam A Ground: Haryana 556. Tripura 304/4; 114 overs (Bishal Ghosh 136 batting, Samit Gohel 122 batting).

