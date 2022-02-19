Left Menu

2 killed, 3 injured as car rams into truck in Delhi

Vinod Kumar, Krishan Solanki, Nitin, Jitender and Karan Bhardwaj, all residents of Palam village in southwest Delhi, were returning home after attending a wedding in Faridabad, Haryana, Deputy Commissioner of Police southwest Gaurav Sharma said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 20:03 IST
Two persons were killed and three others injured in the early hours of Saturday after they allegedly rammed their Mercedes car into a moving truck in Delhi Cantonment area in southwestern part of the city, police said. Officials said they received information regarding the accident on the Dhaula Kuan-Gurugam stretch at around 2.50 am. Vinod Kumar, Krishan Solanki, Nitin, Jitender and Karan Bhardwaj, all residents of Palam village in southwest Delhi, were returning home after attending a wedding in Faridabad, Haryana, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said. Of these Kumar, the car owner and driver, and Solanki died. The other three are undergoing treatment, police said.

They said the medical report will ascertain whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. However, no proof of drunken driving was received so far. A case has been registered at the Delhi Cantonment police station and an investigation is underway. Teams have been deployed and CCTV cameras are being checked, police said.

