Woman found dead in Delhi's Rohini
A 20-year-old woman has been found dead in Rohinis Prem Nagar area, police said on Saturday. During spot inspection, she was found dead on the floor and no injury marks were apparently visible on the body, a senior police officer said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the area sub-divisional magistrate has been informed, police said.
A 20-year-old woman has been found dead in Rohini's Prem Nagar area, police said on Saturday. According to police, a PCR call was received at the Prem Nagar Police Station on Friday regarding the death of a person, identified as Aashipa. During spot inspection, she was found dead on the floor and no injury marks were apparently visible on the body, a senior police officer said. Based on the circumstances, inquest proceedings have been carried out and the place of incident was photographed by a crime team as well as the forensic team of Rohini district, the officer said. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the area sub-divisional magistrate has been informed, police said.
