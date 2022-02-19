Left Menu

Northern Army commander on maiden visit to Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 19-02-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 20:28 IST
Northern Army commander on maiden visit to Ladakh
  • Country:
  • India

Northern Army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday reached Leh on his four-day maiden visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh after taking over as the general officer commanding-in-chief (GOC-in-C) of the Udhampur-based command this month, a spokesperson said.

He arrived at the Air Force Station, Leh, and was received by senior Army officers, including General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, the official said.

Lt Gen Dwivedi took over as the GoC-in-C of the Northern Command on February 1. He reviewed the security situation in Kashmir during a three-day tour from February 14-16.

The spokesman said the Army commander is expected to visit forward areas in the entire Ladakh sector and receive a briefing from officers on the ground. PTI TAS IJT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

 Global
4
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022