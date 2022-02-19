Northern Army commander on maiden visit to Ladakh
Northern Army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday reached Leh on his four-day maiden visit to the Union Territory of Ladakh after taking over as the general officer commanding-in-chief (GOC-in-C) of the Udhampur-based command this month, a spokesperson said.
He arrived at the Air Force Station, Leh, and was received by senior Army officers, including General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, the official said.
Lt Gen Dwivedi took over as the GoC-in-C of the Northern Command on February 1. He reviewed the security situation in Kashmir during a three-day tour from February 14-16.
The spokesman said the Army commander is expected to visit forward areas in the entire Ladakh sector and receive a briefing from officers on the ground. PTI TAS IJT
