Ukraine officials come under shelling attack on front

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 19-02-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 20:38 IST
Top Ukrainian military officials came under a shelling attack during a tour of the front of the separatist conflict in eastern Ukraine.
The officials fled to a bomb shelter before hustling from the area. A journalist from The Associated Press was on the tour.
Earlier Saturday, separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilization Saturday amid a spike of violence in the war-torn region and fears in the West that Russia might use the strife as a pretext for an invasion.
