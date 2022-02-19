Left Menu

Several SC judges led by CJI visit Mughal Gardens on special invitation of President Kovind

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 20:56 IST
The CJI and several judges, including justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, attended tea hosted by the president, an apex court official said. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana along with 18 Supreme Court judges on Saturday visited the Mughal Gardens of the Rastrapati Bhavan here on the special invitation of President Ram Nath Kovind and first lady Savita Kovind.

The CJI and several judges, including justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, attended tea hosted by the president, an apex court official said.

The CJI, accompanied by his spouse, also presented the annual report of the Supreme Court to Kovind, he said. PTI SJK SJK ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

