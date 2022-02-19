Left Menu

Labourer sets woman afire for spurning advances

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-02-2022 21:00 IST
Labourer sets woman afire for spurning advances
A woman died on Saturday after allegedly being set on fire by a man for resisting his advances, police said.

The woman (24), in her declaration while dying, said the man set her ablaze on Friday night at an isolated place in Narayanpet district of Telangana after she rejected his attempts, the police said.

The man was labourer who was known to the victim, they said.

She used to live with his father and stepmother and a disabled half-brother in Hyderabad.

Her father had complained to the police in the city about a week ago that she was missing.

On a complaint from her stepmother, a case of murder and sexual assault was registered, the police said. The victim's family suspected the labourer, they said.

