Women stabbed to death at home in J-K's Kathua

A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her home allegedly over a family feud in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Shilpa Shama was alone at her Mahanpur residence when an unidentified person broke in and repeatedly attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon, they said.

The assailant was later identified as her relative Om Parkesh (34) and arrested, a police official said, adding that a family dispute is said to be the cause behind the murder.

A case was registered and further investigation is on, the official said.

