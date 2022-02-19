30-yr-old woman killed by estranged husband: Police

A man killed his estranged wife on Saturday by slashing her throat with a surgical blade in a private medical clinic run by her here, police said.

The woman’s estranged husband was arrested and the murder weapon was seized from his possession, Deputy Inspector General of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, posted as Bulandshahar’s senior superintendent of police, said.

Singh said the woman earlier worked in a private hospital in Hapur where she fell in love with a man running a medical store there and the two got married.

Their marriage, however, was not successful and the woman began living in Baral village under the Gulaothi Police Station area in Bulandshahr district where she had also opened a private clinic.

Her husband, however, reached the village clinic and attacked her with a surgical blade following some arguments between them, he said.

