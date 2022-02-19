France urges its citizens to leave Ukraine's Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk

France urged its citizens on Saturday to leave the Ukrainian regions of Kharkiv, Luhansk and Donetsk without delay after a rise in tensions following Russia's military build-up near Ukraine.

A travel advisory issued on the French foreign ministry's website also suggested French citizens in Ukraine should leave if they do not have urgent business there.

Earlier on Saturday, Germany's foreign ministry told German nationals to leave Ukraine.

