ADGP reviews security situation in border districts of Jammu

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh on Saturday reviewed the security situation in the border districts of Kathua and Samba, a police spokesman said. The Jammu ADGP also reviewed the highway and border security arrangements of the two districts, the spokesman said.Singh impressed upon the officers to strengthen the intelligence grid and ensure input sharing for speedy action by the forces.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 19-02-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 21:24 IST
Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh on Saturday reviewed the security situation in the border districts of Kathua and Samba, a police spokesman said. The officer also reviewed arrangements pertaining to the sealing of borders during the Assembly polls in neighbouring Punjab. Singh visited Kathua and Samba, and chaired separate meetings to review the law and order situation, crime position and overall functioning in the two districts with all supervisory officers, including the senior superintendents of police, station house officers and investigating officers, the spokesman said. He said the disposal of cases registered during the current year and previous pendency was reviewed, discussed and instructions issued. The Jammu ADGP also reviewed the highway and border security arrangements of the two districts, the spokesman said.

Singh impressed upon the officers to strengthen the intelligence grid and ensure input sharing for speedy action by the forces. The ADGP also directed the officials to conduct meetings with people in the border villages on a regular basis as he underscored the local population's cooperation in the fight against narco-terrorism.

