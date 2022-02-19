Iran's top diplomat says 2015 nuclear deal revival depends on U.S. political decision
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington could succeed "at the earliest possible time" if the United States makes the necessary political decisions, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said at the Munich Security Conference.
"I would like to emphasize here that we are ready to achieve a good deal, at the earliest possible time, if the other side makes the needed political decision," Amirabdollahian said in a panel session.
He added that establishing security and calm in the Middle East was possible with the participation of regional countries, "without foreign interference".
