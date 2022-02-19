Left Menu

19 held for gambling in Jharkhand

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 19-02-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 21:40 IST
19 held for gambling in Jharkhand
  • Country:
  • India

Nineteen people, including a multi-millionaire coal magnate, have been arrested for alleged gambling in Hazaribag district, a senior police officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, Superintendent of Police Manoj Ratan Chothe had on Friday directed the Officer-In-Charge of Korrah Police station, Uttam Kumar Tiwari, to conduct a raid in an upscale hotel in the district and apprehend the offenders.

The proprietor of the hotel was among those nabbed from the hotel.

According to the officer, Rs 2.88 lakh in cash was seized during the raid.

“We had information that the proprietor of the hotel, along with coal magnate Ashok Kumar Singh, was running a gambling den in the hotel. An FIR has been filed against all accused,” Chothe said, adding that more details will be available after a thorough investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

 Global
4
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022