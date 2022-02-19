Left Menu

G7 sees no sign of reduced Russian activity near Ukraine

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-02-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 21:53 IST
Foreign ministers from the G7 group of rich nations said on Saturday they saw no evidence that Russia is reducing military activity near Ukraine's borders and remain "gravely concerned" about the situation.

"We call on Russia to choose the path of diplomacy, to de-escalate tensions, to substantively withdraw military forces from the proximity of Ukraine's borders and to fully abide by international commitments," the countries said in a joint statement released by Britain's foreign ministry.

"As a first step, we expect Russia to implement the announced reduction of its military activities along Ukraine's borders. We have seen no evidence of this reduction," they added.

