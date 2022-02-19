Left Menu

Drugs worth Rs 9.82 crore seized; Nigerian among 3 arrested

A case under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Drug Substance Act was registered.The drugs were in two consignments that were detected based on intelligence, the official of the units said. The contraband had arrived from Zambia and Belgium, they said.Two people who had come to claim the consignment on February 14 were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-02-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 21:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Customs and Intelligence units of the Bengaluru International Airport on Saturday said they have seized drugs worth Rs 9.82 crore and arrested three people, including a Nigerian.

Among the haul were one kilogram of heroin worth Rs 7 crore and 4.581 kgs of ecstasy pills worth Rs 2.82 crore. A case under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Drug Substance Act was registered.

The drugs were in two consignments that were detected based on intelligence, the official of the units said. The contraband had arrived from Zambia and Belgium, they said.

Two people who had come to claim the consignment on February 14 were arrested and remanded in judicial custody. A Nigerian national, residing in Erode, Tamil Nadu, was arrested and also remanded in judicial custody. He was facilitating the import of the narcotic substances.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

