Fresh clashes at JSW’s proposed plant site, 5 injured

Fresh tension erupted at Dhinkia village in Odisha’s Jatasinghpur district, the proposed site for a steel plant to be set up by JSW Group as supporters and opponents of the project clashed in presence of police and members of the visiting Orissa High Court team. At least six persons were injured including one seriously in a clash which erupted on Saturday as a five-member Advocates’ Committee appointed by the Orissa High Court was holding an enquiry on people's opinion on the project at Dhinkia village.

One Pradeep Satpathy, the priest of the village Goddess Phula Khai temple, and an opponent of the proposed plant, was beaten up by project supporters. His wife and children who tried to save him, also sustained injuries. Satpathy’s wife alleged the police have earlier too harassed her family members after framing false cases against them as they opposed the proposed steel project. ''The police have also threatened us of dire consequences,'' she alleged. A division bench comprising Orissa High Court Chief Justice Dr. S. Muralidhar and Justice R. K. Pattanaik while hearing a set of PILs on alleged police excess on villagers on January 14 where about 40 vilagers and 5 policemen were injured, had ordered Counsels Prasanta Kumar Jena, Omkar Devdas and Sukanta Kumar Dalai and Additional Government Advocates, Debakanta Mohanty and J. Katikia to visit Dhinkia on February 19 and file a joint report.

The High Court Committee, however, refused to comment on the fresh violence and said: “We will submit a report to the Orissa High Court while taking into account today’s incident also.” Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of Abhayachandpur police station, Jeevan Prakash Jena, however, claimed the situation is under control. He said the tussle was over an argument during the hearing.

Additional SP, Jagatsinghpur, Nimai Charan Sethi said that the police intervened and stopped the clash.

