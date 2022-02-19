Mumbai: Three cops booked for robbing, extorting money from angadias

The Mumbai police on Saturday registered an offence against three policemen for allegedly robbing and extorting money from angadias and their employees in south Mumbai, an official said.

The Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested assistant police inspector Nitin Kadam and sub-inspector Samadhan Jamdade, while inspector Om Vangate of Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station is a wanted accused, he said.

An FIR was registered against the accused officers based on a complaint lodged by additional commissioner of police Dilip Sawant (South), after the police received several complaints about them, he said.

The police had received complaints from the Angadias’ Association of Bhuleshwar on December 7, 2021, the official said.

Angadias offer courier services to transfer money, diamonds and jewellery for a fee.

The association had alleged that the accused had restrained angadias and their employees and extorted money from them after taking them to Mumbadevi Chowky, he said.

A probe revealed that on December 2, 3, 4 and 6, the accused had intercepted an angadia businessman and his employee and extorted money from them, he said.

These activities were also captured by the CCTV cameras of Mumbadevi Chowky, the official said.

An FIR under sections 392 (robbery), 384 (extortion), 341(wrongful restraint), 34 (common intention) was registered at Lokamanya Tilak Marg police station, he said.

The case was then transferred to the crime intelligence unit (CIU) of the crime branch, which arrested API Kadam and PSI Jamdade, the official said, adding that further probe is underway. The policemen were remanded to police custody till February 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)