Left Menu

Mumbai cyber cops trace two teens who left home in Nanded

Two minors who had left home in Nanded district were traced by the cyber wing of Mumbai police, with personnel also managing to recover Rs 5 lakh cash that one of them had taken before moving out, an official said on Saturday.The two teen boys had gone missing on Friday from their home in Juna Kautha in Nanded, some 590 kilometres from here, after which a kidnapping case was filed, he said.Technical analysis led to the two boys being located to the western suburb of Malad in Mumbai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 23:47 IST
Mumbai cyber cops trace two teens who left home in Nanded
  • Country:
  • India

Two minors who had left home in Nanded district were traced by the cyber wing of Mumbai police, with personnel also managing to recover Rs 5 lakh cash that one of them had taken before moving out, an official said on Saturday.

The two teen boys had gone missing on Friday from their home in Juna Kautha in Nanded, some 590 kilometres from here, after which a kidnapping case was filed, he said.

''Technical analysis led to the two boys being located to the western suburb of Malad in Mumbai. The cyber police managed to hand them over to Nanded police. We recovered Rs 5 lakh from one of them,'' he added.

The boy who had taken money from his home had done so after a fight with his father, who had refused to buy him clothes of his choice, the official said.

The duo was held while buying an I-phone from a shop in Malad area, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers involved

International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers ...

 Canada
2
Resume Inc. Launches World’s First Blockchain Resume Builder

Resume Inc. Launches World’s First Blockchain Resume Builder

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Moderna to develop mRNA-based shingles vaccine; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to develop mRNA-based shingles vaccine; China r...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022