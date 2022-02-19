Mumbai cyber cops trace two teens who left home in Nanded

Two minors who had left home in Nanded district were traced by the cyber wing of Mumbai police, with personnel also managing to recover Rs 5 lakh cash that one of them had taken before moving out, an official said on Saturday.

The two teen boys had gone missing on Friday from their home in Juna Kautha in Nanded, some 590 kilometres from here, after which a kidnapping case was filed, he said.

''Technical analysis led to the two boys being located to the western suburb of Malad in Mumbai. The cyber police managed to hand them over to Nanded police. We recovered Rs 5 lakh from one of them,'' he added.

The boy who had taken money from his home had done so after a fight with his father, who had refused to buy him clothes of his choice, the official said.

The duo was held while buying an I-phone from a shop in Malad area, he added.

