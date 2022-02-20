Left Menu

France's Macron urges Iran to agree to a nuclear deal

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-02-2022 04:16 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 04:16 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday, urging him to agree to a deal to revive a 2015 nuclear agreement, the Elysee said.

In a phone call that lasted an hour and a half, Macron expressed his conviction that talks had come to a solution respectful of all parties' interests and said Iran should seize the opportunity to preserve the Vienna deal and avoid a major crisis, according to a French presidency statement.

