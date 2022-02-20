Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Supreme Court to hear 'remain in Mexico' immigration dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear President Joe Biden's bid to rescind a hardline immigration policy begun under his predecessor Donald Trump that forced tens of thousands of migrants to stay in Mexico to await U.S. hearings on their asylum claims. The justices will hear a Biden administration appeal of a lower court ruling that reinstated the so-called "remain in Mexico" policy after the Republican-led states of Texas and Missouri had sued to maintain the program. Biden suspended the policy, which changed longstanding U.S. practice, shortly after taking office last year.

U.S. FDA considers approving a second COVID-19 booster shot -WSJ

U.S. health regulators are looking at authorizing a potential fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the fall, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing sources familiar with the matter. The Food and Drug Administration has been reviewing data to authorize a second booster dose of the messenger RNA vaccines from Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE and vaccines from Moderna Inc, the report added.

Oath Keepers founder to remain in jail until sedition trial, U.S. judge rules

The founder of the Oath Keepers militia, Stewart Rhodes, will remain in jail until his seditious conspiracy trial for allegedly helping plot the assault on the U.S. Capitol, a U.S. judge said, calling him a "clear and convincing danger." U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said during a Friday court hearing that Rhodes spent thousands of dollars on weapons and other equipment ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by Donald Trump's supporters and also made "substantial purchases" of weapons afterwards.

Ex-Minnesota police officer Kimberly Potter sentenced to 2 years in Daunte Wright killing

A Minnesota judge on Friday sentenced former police officer Kimberly Potter to two years in the fatal shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop, a lighter sentence than the roughly seven years in prison sought by prosecutors. Potter, 49 -- who mistook her handgun for her Taser in firing on Wright, 20, as he resisted officers who pulled him over in a Minneapolis suburb last April -- was found guilty by a jury in December of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter.

U.S. judge denies Trump's request to toss Jan 6 incitement lawsuits

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday lost a bid to dismiss lawsuits accusing him of inciting the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. In a lengthy written ruling https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/akpezndgovr/Mehta%20order%20Jan%206%202022.pdf, Judge Amit Mehta of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said three lawsuits by Democratic members of Congress and two police officers could proceed toward trial.

Oregon, California seek to protect election workers from threats

Lawmakers in Oregon and California are calling for tougher legislation to protect election workers in response to a continuing wave of threats and harassment inspired by former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 vote was rigged against him. In Oregon, legislators are considering a measure that would make it a felony to harass or threaten election workers while they are performing their official duties, state officials said. The measure would also exempt the personal information of election workers, such as home addresses, from certain public records.

Purdue's Sackler owners propose up to $6 billion opioid settlement

The Sackler family owners of Purdue Pharma LP have proposed a new and larger settlement worth up to $6 billion to resolve allegations that the OxyContin maker and its owners contributed to the deadly U.S. opioid epidemic, a mediator's report showed on Friday. The mediator, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley Chapman, has been overseeing talks between Sackler family members and eight states and the District of Columbia. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in December blocked an earlier $4.33 billion proposed settlement that would have legally shielded the family members, a decision that threatened to upend Purdue's bankruptcy reorganization.

Helicopter crashes into waves off crowded Miami beach

Federal agencies are investigating the crash of a helicopter with three passengers into the Atlantic Ocean close to swimmers and sun bathers in Miami Beach, Florida, on Saturday. A Robinson R44 helicopter plunged into the ocean close to a crowded beach at 1:20 p.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The agency is investigating the cause of the crash with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Wife of U.S. naval engineer pleads guilty in plot to sell secrets

The wife of a former U.S. naval engineer pleaded guilty on Friday to helping her husband try to sell secrets about U.S. nuclear submarines to an unknown foreign country. The guilty plea by Diana Toebbe, 46, was part of a deal with prosecutors that calls for her to get a much shorter prison sentence than her husband.

Prosecution, defense rest cases in Arbery hate crimes trial

The prosecution and defense rested their cases on Friday in the hate crimes trial for three white Georgia men who have already been convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery as the young Black man jogged through their neighborhood. Closing statements will be made on Monday and the case will then go to the jury, made up of nine white and three black jurors. Prosecutors in the trial, which began on Monday, set out to prove Travis McMichael, 36; his father Gregory McMichael, 66; and William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, where motivated by racism in carrying out their crime.

