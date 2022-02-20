Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Multiple loud explosions heard in centre of rebel-held city in eastern Ukraine

Multiple explosions could be heard late on Saturday and early on Sunday in the centre of the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters reporter said. The origin of the explosions was not clear. There was no immediate comment from separatist authorities or from Kyiv.

Australia accuses China of 'act of intimidation' after laser aimed at aircraft

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison accused Beijing of an 'act of intimidation' after a Chinese navy vessel directed a laser at an Australian military surveillance aircraft last week. A P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft was illuminated on Thursday while flying over Australia's northern approaches by a laser from a People's Liberation Army–Navy (PLA-N) vessel, potentially endangering lives, the defence department said.

Putin oversees nuclear drills, U.S. says Russian forces 'poised to strike' Ukraine

Russia's strategic nuclear forces held exercises overseen by President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, and Washington accused Russian troops massed near Ukraine's border of advancing and being "poised to strike". With Western fears of war rising, the White House said U.S President Joe Biden's national security team told him they still believed Russia could launch an attack in Ukraine "at any time" and he planned to convene his top advisers on Sunday to discuss the crisis.

Key events in Canada's trucker protests against COVID curbs

Canadian police on Saturday used pepper spray and stun grenades in an attempt to restore normalcy in Ottawa, parts of which have been paralyzed by protesters opposing the government's pandemic restrictions. Here is a timeline of main events:

'We saw death in front of us': Passengers recount Greece-Italy ferry fire ordeal

Shocked and sleep-deprived, passengers rescued from a Greece-Italy ferry that caught fire off the island of Corfu said on Saturday they felt relieved to be alive, though some feared for their livelihoods after losing trucks and cargos. More than 24 hours since the fire broke out early on Friday, rescue teams were still searching for 12 missing people, some of them trapped in the ship, as firefighters struggled to tame the flames on the vessel a few miles off Corfu's coast.

Separatist rhetoric, 'false-flag operation' fears stoke Ukraine tensions

Pro-Russian separatists said on Saturday they had uncovered a plan by Kyiv to seize territory they control in eastern Ukraine by force, and paraded a man they said was a Ukrainian spy. Authorities in the Ukrainian capital quickly dismissed the alleged plan as a fake and have shrugged off spy allegations in the past, but such reports are contributing to a rise in tension.

Britain to set out plans to scrap COVID self-isolation laws

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to set out plans next week to remove self-isolation requirements for people infected with COVID-19, his office said on Saturday. Britain would become the first major European country to allow people who know they are infected with COVID-19 to freely use shops, public transport and go to work -- a move many of his health advisors think is risky.

Canadian police arrest dozens to sweep protesters from parliament area

Canadian police on Saturday used pepper spray and stun grenades, and made dozens of arrests as they cleared demonstrators from the street in front of parliament, where they have been camping for more than three weeks to protest against pandemic restrictions. There have been a total of 170 arrests in two days, Ottawa's interim police chief, Steve Bell, told reporters. Police by afternoon had dispersed the main portion of the blockade in front of parliament, the prime minister's office, and the Bank of Canada.

White House says Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time

The White House on Saturday said that Russia could launch an attack against Ukraine at any time and said U.S. President Joe Biden will convene a National Security Council meeting on Sunday to discuss the situation. Russia's strategic nuclear forces held exercises overseen by President Vladimir Putin on Saturday, and Washington accused Russian troops massed near Ukraine's border of advancing and being "poised to strike."

Kremlin has signalled it is open to dialogue - Germany's Scholz

There are "important indications" that a Russian attack on Ukraine can be avoided through diplomacy given the Kremlin's apparent interest in negotiations on its security demands, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday. With the United States warning of an imminent invasion, Scholz told the Munich Security Conference any attack would be a "serious mistake" with high "political, economic and geostrategic costs".

