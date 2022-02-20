Mumbai: 3 cops suspended for extorting money from Hawala operator

The Mumbai Police have suspended three officers for allegedly extorting Rs 15-18 lakh from Hawala (Angadia) operator and threatening them with an Income Tax raid. The police have arrested two officers - Nitin Kadam (API), Samadaan Jamdade (Sub Inspector), while third officer - Om Vangate - is absconding. The trio have been posted at LT Marg police station.

The police said on Sunday that the three officers were threatening the angadia operator and his employees with an Income Tax raid and extorted Rs 15-18 lakh from them. The operator approached Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale and filed a complaint.

Following this, the commissioner a CIU unit and started an investigation. The investigation team led by Additional Commissioner (South) Dilip Sawant found that the three officers threatened the operator and his employees and extorted ransom. Following this, they were suspended and arrested. (ANI)

