Left Menu

Mumbai: 3 cops suspended for extorting money from Hawala operator

The Mumbai Police have suspended three officers for allegedly extorting Rs 15-18 lakh from Hawala (Angadia) operator and threatening them with an Income Tax raid.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-02-2022 11:22 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 11:22 IST
Mumbai: 3 cops suspended for extorting money from Hawala operator
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police have suspended three officers for allegedly extorting Rs 15-18 lakh from Hawala (Angadia) operator and threatening them with an Income Tax raid. The police have arrested two officers - Nitin Kadam (API), Samadaan Jamdade (Sub Inspector), while third officer - Om Vangate - is absconding. The trio have been posted at LT Marg police station.

The police said on Sunday that the three officers were threatening the angadia operator and his employees with an Income Tax raid and extorted Rs 15-18 lakh from them. The operator approached Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale and filed a complaint.

Following this, the commissioner a CIU unit and started an investigation. The investigation team led by Additional Commissioner (South) Dilip Sawant found that the three officers threatened the operator and his employees and extorted ransom. Following this, they were suspended and arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
3
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
4
International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers involved

International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022