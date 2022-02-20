Left Menu

ITBP jawan shoots himself dead in central Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 13:02 IST
ITBP jawan shoots himself dead in central Delhi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 31-year-old Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan deployed for security duty at the Teen Murti Bhavan here allegedly shot himself dead on Sunday using his service rifle, officials said.

Constable Y Reddy was found dead around 5 AM with his INSAS rifle lying next to him, they said.

Reddy was from Karnataka and had returned from a 30-day leave just about two weeks back.

A purported suicide note was recovered from his bed in which he has accused his wife and father-in-law of mentally harassing him, officials said.

The jawan got married in October last year. The mountain warfare trained ITBP is primarily deployed to guard the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and many of its units are deployed for rendering law and order duties in various parts of the country including in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
3
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
4
International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers involved

International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022