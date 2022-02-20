Left Menu

Two stabbed to death in Amritsar

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 20-02-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 13:30 IST
Two stabbed to death in Amritsar
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were stabbed to death by unidentified assailants near Hall Gate here, the business hub of the city, on Sunday, police said.

Amritsar's Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said the motive behind the two murders was not clear.

He, however, told reporters that the crime was unrelated to the ongoing election process.

Voting is underway for the Punjab Assembly on Sunday.

Various police teams have been deputed to find nab the killers.

The dead were identified as Rishab (27) and Jagdish (32), both residents of the walled city of Amritsar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
3
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
4
International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers involved

International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022