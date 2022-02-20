Left Menu

Shahjahanpur court orders FIR against 18 policemen in 2004 fake encounter case

However, the chief judicial magistrate rejected the appeal saying that a lot of time has passed, and a final report was also filed.Khan said that after this, he filed a revision plea in the court of the district judge Saurabh Dwivedi and gave an argument that the then District Magistrate Amit Ghosh had the entire matter probed by Additional District Magistrate who found the entire matter to suspicious.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 20-02-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 14:16 IST
Shahjahanpur court orders FIR against 18 policemen in 2004 fake encounter case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A court here has directed the police to register a case against 18 policemen including the then superintendent of police chief in an alleged fake encounter case in which two persons were killed 18 years ago.

Superintendent of Police S Anand said that following the orders of the court, a case has been registered against 18 policemen at Jalalabad, and the crime branch will conduct a probe.

Ejaz Hasan Khan, the advocate for the aggrieved party, told PTI that on October 3, 2004 two villagers from Chachupur -- Prahlad and Dhanpal -- under Jalalabad police station were caught by the police on the suspicion of their involvement in cases of dacoity. He said that the police then shot both of them dead, and their bodies were taken away by the police.

Prahlad's brother Ram Kirti appealed at various commissions and officials, but when no hearing was done, he said, adding that on November 24, 2012, he moved the court urging to register a case against the policemen. However, the chief judicial magistrate rejected the appeal saying that a lot of time has passed, and a final report was also filed.

Khan said that after this, he filed a revision plea in the court of the district judge Saurabh Dwivedi and gave an argument that the then District Magistrate Amit Ghosh had the entire matter probed by Additional District Magistrate who found the entire matter to suspicious. The argument was accepted, and the revision plea was heard in the court of CJM Abha Pal.

Khan said that the CJM on January 28 ordered that a case be registered against 18 policemen under section 302/34 of IPC.

Directions were issued to register case against the 18 policemen including Sushil Kumar (the then SP), Mata Prasad (the then Additional SP), Mummu Lal (the then CO Tilhar), Jaikaran Singh Bhadauria (the then CO Jalalabad) RK Singh (the then CO Sadar).

Dacoits such as Kallu, Najju and Naresh Dhimar were active in Jalalabad tehsil of Shahjahanpur When the in incident happened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
3
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global
4
International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers involved

International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022