Explosions heard in rebel-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine - Reuters witness
Reuters | Donetsk | Updated: 20-02-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 14:23 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Multiple explosions were heard on Sunday in the centre of the separatist-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine, a Reuters witness said.
A loudspeaker in the area asked citizens to exercise caution. The origin of the explosions was not clear.
