Molestation accused hangs self in Jaipur police station

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-02-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 14:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl allegedly hanged himself in a police station lock-up on Sunday, police here said.

The accused, Ankit Gupta (32), was arrested on Saturday for molesting a girl on February 18, and a case was registered against him under sections of the POCSO Act at Jawahar Circle police station, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Avinash Kumar Sharma said. He said Gupta had three cases registered against him under the same Act in different police stations.

A magisterial inquiry is being done in the case and post mortem will be done under his supervision, Sharma said.

